NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

These views were shared while defending his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which has been criticized for allegedly taking creative liberties.

Actor R Madhavan has voiced strong concerns about the portrayal of Indian history in school textbooks.

He believes the current narrative underrepresents key parts of India’s past, especially the contributions of southern kingdoms.

His remarks come as NCERT faces ongoing scrutiny over its recent decision to revise history content in school books.

These views were shared while defending his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which has been criticized for allegedly taking creative liberties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Southern Dynasties Left in the Shadows

“I might get into trouble for saying this, but I’ll still say it,” Madhavan said during an interview with a leading news platform.

“When I studied history in school, there were eight chapters on the Mughals, two on the Harappa and Mohenjo-daro civilizations, four on British rule and the freedom struggle, and just one chapter on the southern kingdoms — the Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cheras.”

He argued that these southern dynasties, especially the Cholas, have been unjustly minimized.

“The British and the Mughals ruled us for close to 800 years, but the Chola Empire is 2,400 years old. They were pioneers of sea travel and naval power. They had spice routes that extended to Rome.”

“Where’s that part of our history? Where’s the mention of us building temples all the way to Angkor Wat with our mighty naval forces?”

“Jainism, Buddhism, and Hinduism spread to China. People in Korea speak half Tamil because that’s how far our language reached. And we encapsulated all of this in just one chapter.”

Mughal Focus Sparks Ongoing Debate

Madhavan’s remarks mirror the larger debate about recent changes to NCERT’s Class 7 history curriculum.

The textbooks no longer include references to the Mughal Empire or the Delhi Sultanate.

Instead, students will read about topics like ‘sacred geography’, the Maha Kumbh festival, and government programs such as Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

Madhavan questioned the original priorities behind the earlier syllabus.

“Whose narrative is this? Who decided the syllabus? Tamil is the oldest language in the world, but nobody knows about it. The scientific knowledge hidden in our culture is being mocked right now.”

He then linked this issue to the criticism faced by his film, arguing that storytellers are often unfairly judged.

“If we have to set things right, don’t blame us for taking small liberties.”

“Tell us only if we’ve changed the narrative. Blame us only if we come up with an outcome that isn’t true to history.”

“Don’t blame us for bringing the truth about history. The easiest way to discredit us is by saying that we took liberties.”

Colonial Narratives and Misrepresented Events

Madhavan also addressed how British colonial interpretations have distorted the way Indians view their own history.

“General Dyer and his granddaughter said we were a set of terrorists and looters who deserved to be shot. He stopped shooting because he ran out of bullets.”

“How can you whitewash history to such an extent that you create a false narrative?”

He emphasized that this distortion affects how people understand events like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“Many of us may believe that humne Jallianwala Bagh mein badmaashi kiye honge because that’s what their version of history teaches us.”

“Going back to what I said, I shouldn’t be getting into trouble for this, because it’s a fact.”

ALSO READ: Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy