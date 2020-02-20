Indian Idol 11: The report said that Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan's wedding gimmick was just a publicity stunt and nothing more. Recently in an interview singer Udita Narayan revealed that it was all for the sake of TRP. Watch video

Indian Idol 11: India’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 leaves no chance to garner the highest TRP as on a daily basis the makers of the show add eye-catchy yet entertaining elements in the show. Earlier this month, Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Aditya Narayan on national television, however soon the makers of the show revealed the truth behind it and called it fake!

With that, it seems like the makers’ extended their limit to add the entertainment tadka, by igniting spark between Neha and Aditya. Even Aditya’s parents — singer Udit Narayan and his wife appeared in the show, but reports reveal that all it was all for the sake of TRP and nothing much.

In an interview, Aditya admitted and called the whole wedding gimmick was fake, it’s a big decision of my life and the wedding was done for the sake of entertaining fans, but it seems like fans didn’t like there surprise. Talking about the Indian reality show, each one is trying hard to top the TRP chart, by day today adding a dramatic twist, and now this fake wedding is another example of it.

Time and again Indian viewers have had encountered various emotional drama by bringing out contestants’ personal life into the show, Neha Kakkar’s crying video also went viral and tweeple couldn’t stop mocking her. Needless to say, TRP ke liye kuch bhi karega, what do you think?

