In honour of the film, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now offering nonstop flights to the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional African country that King T’Challa hails from in Black Panther. This hilarious nod to Wakanda from the Atlanta airport isn’t unfounded either, especially when you consider that much of the movie was filmed on location in metro Atlanta. The tweet even caught Lupita Nyong’o’s attention who inquired about in-flight entertainment.

Marvel’s deservedly much-hyped Black Panther opened to rave reviews and a whopping $400 million during its opening week and it appears that the influence of the film is taking flight — literally. The movie features a pre-dominently male cast and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown and much more and has become one of the most successful movies in a long time, not just superhero but any movie. Black Panther’s character was first introduced in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War and soon after the standalone movie was announced.

Ryan Coogler directed the movie beautifully and T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman is a refined character that struggles to find his place as the king of Wakanda while fighting against Killmonger played by Michael B Jordan. In honour of the film, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now offering nonstop flights to the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional African country that King T’Challa hails from in Black Panther. The airport tweeted out a photo on Tuesday of a sign for a flight destined for Wakanda that night along with the caption “The bags are packed” and a hashtag of the film’s noted catchphrase, “Wakanda Forever.”

The Atlanta airport’s homage to Wakanda got a special shoutout from one of Black Panther’s stars, Lupita Nyong’o, who took to her Twitter to inquire about the in-flight entertainment, something the airport happily responded to. This hilarious nod to Wakanda from the Atlanta airport isn’t unfounded either, especially when you consider that much of the movie was filmed on location in metro Atlanta.

Of course. Plus, Coming to Wakanda 🙃 https://t.co/KOjJjYkW0w — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T’Challa’s Angels, M’Baku To The Future, Shuri’s Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W’Kabi In The Woods…? — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 20, 2018

We've gotta have some music on the in-flight entertainment too. Now streaming: Killmonger Me Softly, T'Challa Back Girl, M'Baku That Thang Up, Straight Outta Wakanda, N'Jadaka Said Knock You Out. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) February 20, 2018

Marvel also joined the fun along with Lupita Nyong’o.

Hope the plane is big enough to fit a few more… #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/8tEIJWnQ7Q — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 21, 2018

