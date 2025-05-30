‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

Netflix, one of the world’s most popular streaming platforms, faced a massive service outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users across the United States unable to watch their favorite shows and movies. Many were met with an error message showing code E-100 and the text: “title not available to watch instantly.”

The outage triggered a flood of complaints online as users scrambled to figure out if the problem was just on their end—or something bigger. According to the outage monitoring site DownDetector, more than 75,000 people reported issues with the service.

Netflix Error Code E-100 Raises Questions

As per Netflix’s Help Center, error code E-100 usually means there’s an issue with data stored on the user’s device that stops Netflix from streaming. However, with tens of thousands reporting the same problem at the same time, it’s hard to believe the fault was with the users.

The scale of the disruption strongly suggests something went wrong on Netflix’s end. While the company didn’t immediately release a statement acknowledging the issue, frustrated users quickly took the matter into their own hands—turning to platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to verify the problem.

Social Media Reacts: Memes, Panic, and Comedy

The outage may have stopped people from streaming, but it didn’t stop them from sharing their frustration online.

“Thought something bad was wrong and I could never get past season 1 episode 3 of Ginny and Georgia 😭 guess I gotta wait till this gets fixed,” wrote one user on Reddit.

Another chimed in, “Weird how we’re all having issues but the official Netflix website is saying there’s no current issue.”

And in true internet fashion, someone took a more dramatic approach: “Im literally shaking right now. I need to netflix and chill. I need CONTENT. MOAR CONTENT.”

Outage May Have Reached Beyond U.S. Despite Initial Reports

DownDetector showed that most of the reports were coming from users in the United States, but many people on Reddit suggested the outage wasn’t limited to just one country.

“It’s a widespread outage. They either haven’t detected it yet or aren’t admitting it. Neither of which is a great look,” said one Redditor, frustrated by the lack of communication from the streaming company.

Another user who had just signed up earlier this month shared their confusion and annoyance: “Trying to watch Netflix and every title I click on says that the title is not available. I just signed up on the 6th of this month. I’ve done every troubleshooting trick that I can think of and it’s still not working. Not even on my phone. ?”

On X, one user summed up the collective mood with a touch of humor: “Of course Netflix goes down as I’m trying to binge the same show I’ve already watched 9356 times.”

Netflix Yet to Respond Publicly

As of now, Netflix hasn’t released an official explanation about what caused the outage or how long it might take to fix it. For many users, this silence has only added to the frustration, especially since the official Netflix status page still shows “no known issues.”

The streaming giant, which has over 230 million subscribers worldwide, typically recovers quickly from technical glitches. Still, the lack of communication during such a major disruption has left users feeling more than a little in the dark.