Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu on Friday has recounted her experience of being a dusky model turned actor in India.

She wrote that while growing up, she always heard that Bonnie is darker than Soni, she’s a little dusky. Stating that she looks a lot like her mother, who is a dusky beauty, Bipasha said that she never knew why her colour would become a point of discussion among her distant relatives when she was a kid.

Expressing how her skin colour became her adjective, Bipasha shared that when she started modeling at the age of 15- 16, all newspapers read that a dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner. She wondered why Dusky is her first adjective. During her modelling days in New York and Paris her skin colour was considered exotic and got more work and attention because of it, which came as yet another revelation for her.

Even after she made her debut film, the adjective stayed with her. Most of the articles around her work, also mentioned her duskiness and it seemed to be the main discussion. Bipasha said that there was strong perception in Bollywood on how an actress should look and behave like. She was ‘different’ and it got pointed out. However, she did not let her skin colour define her. The actress has also revealed in the article that many skin care endorsements were offered to her, which promised loads of money but she always stuck to her principle.

The actress further urged everyone to stop selling the dream that only fair is beautiful and hoped other brands follow the suit.

