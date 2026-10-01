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Home > Entertainment News > Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo

Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo

Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual legacy are coming to television with a new mytho-fiction series from Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The announcement follows the unexpected theatrical success of Hanuman Ansh, which has crossed Rs 410 crore worldwide.

Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced
Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:34 IST

The story of Neem Karoli Baba, whose life has recently drawn renewed attention following the theatrical success of Hanuman Ansh, is now set to move to television. Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series inspired by the revered spiritual teacher’s life, teachings and mystical stories. The first promo has been released, but the makers have kept most details about the show under wraps.

Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Promo: What Does It Reveal?

The first promo is deliberately mysterious and does not reveal the cast, detailed storyline or premiere date. Instead, it builds the show’s spiritual world around Neem Karoli Baba and the extraordinary stories associated with him. The visuals feature his recognisable shawl and a reference to Lord Hanuman, while the voiceover teases the stories and miraculous experiences connected to his life.

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The promo’s voiceover says: “Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein.”  SonyLIV has announced that the show is “Coming soon” on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

Watch: Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Promo

Is The Neem Karoli Baba Show A Biopic?

The makers have described the project as a mytho-fiction series inspired by Neem Karoli Baba’s life, teachings and experiences associated with him. At present, it is not clear how closely the show will follow specific events from his life or whether it will dramatise stories surrounding him. The cast, episode count and format are also yet to be announced.

The television announcement comes at a time when interest in Neem Karoli Baba has surged because of Hanuman Ansh, a devotional biographical drama based on his life and teachings.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Crosses Rs 410 Crore Worldwide

Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7 and initially opened quietly. The film, however, continued to gain momentum during its theatrical run. According to trade data reported by The Times of India, the film’s India net collection had reached Rs 314.83 crore by Day 56, while its worldwide earnings had crossed Rs 410 crore. Hindustan Times reported the worldwide figure at Rs 410.75 crore.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, alongside Chandan Anand and Purnima Tiwari. It is based on Chaturvedi’s book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Interestingly, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, making its reported worldwide run particularly notable.

When Will Neem Karoli Baba’s TV Show Release?

For now, viewers will have to wait for more details. Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have not announced the premiere date, cast or episode count. The first promo primarily introduces the spiritual and mystical world of the upcoming series rather than revealing its plot.

The show’s announcement also comes amid growing mainstream interest in Neem Karoli Baba’s story, following the unexpected box-office journey of Hanuman Ansh.

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Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo
Tags: Hanuman AnshNeem Karoli Baba

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Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo

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Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo
Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo
Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo
Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo
Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo

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