Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta recently confessed about her love for Hrithik Roshan, she said that she is a big fan of the star and would like to see him more, to that Hrithik Roshan replied that you are amazing to thank you for the encouragement because this means a lot.

One of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan was showered with praises by Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta as she confessed to being a big fan of the Superstar. The actor who is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Super 30, received a sweet compliment by Neena Gupta as she admitted to be an admirer of the actor. The actress expressed that she wants to see Hrithik Roshan more often in the films.

Hrithik Roshan had shared a picture with his pet Zane on the pet day on Thursday, which received love from not just his fans but also the celebrated actress Neena Gupta. The actress commented on his post saying – Am a big fan Hrithik want to see you more.

Enjoying a huge fanbase across the world, Hrithik Roshan is amongst the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The Superstar has left his fans intrigued to witness him in a never seen before avatar for his upcoming film Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into the shoes of a Mathematics teacher who grooms 30 students for the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The posters of the film have cast an impact on the audience for not just the remarkable transformation of the actor but also the striking tag line.

Releasing on 26th July, Super 30 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Some of the other movies of Hrithik Roshan are- Agneepath, Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Hey Bro, Kabul, Guzaarish, I see you, om SHnati Om, Dhoom 2, Lakshya, Krrish, Fiza, Koyla, Karan Arjun, Kaho NAa Pyaar Ho, Mission KAshmir, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum and many other such movies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More