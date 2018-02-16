Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rakul Preet Singh has finally released and has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Various people from the industry took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to share their opinion about the movie.

Much-awaited action thriller, Aiyaary directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Gada and Motion pictures was finally released on Friday. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. The movie was supposed to release on January 26, 2018, but in order to avoid a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the film was postponed to February 16 and was finally released after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared it.

The movie has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. “Aiyaary has some interesting twists and a couple of skilfully executed sequences, but it lacks the punch associated with Neeraj Pandey’s movies… Stylish, yes. Substance, no… Neeraj Pandey misses the bus this time… His weakest work to date… tweeted Taran Adarsh Film critic and analyst. Rakulpreet as Sonia Gupta done a marvellous job!! She is so beautiful,” tweeted Sohail Khan.

“Aiyaary is such a solid smart and poignant thriller!! It makes you think and keeps you on your toes right through! So proud of you @S1dharthM for all the varied choices you make and have excelled in every one of them!! Congratulations to the team! Must watch tweeted Karan Johar. Marketing strategy, isn’t it? If yes then definitely you guys can do better than this! Disgusting marketing tactics. #SidsOffTheGrid” tweeted SukhPreet.

“Aiyaary had me at the edge of my seat. It’s so agonizing every inch of me just wanted to get off the chair and leave, run rather. Review in a bit,” tweeted Sukanya Verma Film critic.These were some of the twitter reactions, let’s wait for the box office collection and see where Aiyaary lands in commercially and wait for more of reactions.

