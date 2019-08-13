Neeru Baja is an Indian actress, television star, director and producer, she has taken away millions of heart with her astonishing pictures and stunning performances. Have a look

Neeru Kaur Bajwa aka Neeru Bajwa is an Indian-American actress as she was born in Canada but brought up in India. Apart from acting, she has been associated with direction and production via Punjabi cinema. The actress has worked in Hindi films, television daily soaps, television reality shows, and Punjabi films.

Her born name is Ashveer Bajwa, later she changed it to Neeru Bajwa for the films, she was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on August 26, 1980. She now stays in India with husband Harkimpal Jawandha aka Harry and a baby.

The actress has begun her career with Bollywood film Main Solah Baras Ki starring Dev Anand in 1998. She has appeared in many films like Phhonk 2, Miley Na Miley Hum, Special Chabbis, and Jatt Juliet 2. She has done multiple Punjabi films that include Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, Munde U.K. De, Pinky Moge Wali, Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, Laung Laachi, Uda Aida.

She made her Punjabi debut with film Asa Nu Maan Watna Da and she was last seen in Punjabi film Shadaa. The actress made her appearance in television shows like Jeet, Hari Mirchi, Lal Mirchi, Guns and Roses, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani. She has also been a part of Star Plus reality show, Nach Baliye season 1. She made her directing debut with the film Sargi in 2017.

The actress bagged many awards for his phenomenal hits, she won PTC Punjabi Film Awards for her film Mel Karade Rabba in the category of Best Actress, Best actress in PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Jihne Mera Dil Luteya in the year 2019, PTC Punjabi Film Awards for the film Jatt & Juliet in the year 2013 tittled Best Actress, and many more.

The actress has performed so astonishingly in her songs that will blow your mind and her heart-stealing photos will stick you to the computer screen.

