Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli's girlfriend Neeru Randhawa has removed his name's tattoo off her body. The stylist shared the update on her official Instagram account and stated that she is officially free now. Accusing him of physical assault, Neeru had revealed that Armaan had hurled abuses at her and banged her head against the floor due to which she had to undergo surgery.

In the ruling, Bombay High Court had noted that courts cannot quash such cases just because the parties have agreed on a settlement. The bench said that they have to think of the society as well and the least they can expect is affidavit expressing regret and remorse and an assurance that he will not repeat the same in future.

Speaking to the media about the incident that led to the ugly spat, Neeru said that their argument started on a frivolous matter. Questioning Neeru about the money that they receive from their rented house in Goa, Armaan lost his temper and started hurling abuses at her. After which, Armaan banged her head against the floor due to which she suffered deep wounds on her head and had to undergo surgery.

Armaan Kohli and Neeru Randhawa had met through a common friend in 2015 after which they worked in Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. While Armaan was seen in a supporting role, Neeru worked as a stylist in the film. The duo was in a live-in relationship for 3 years.

