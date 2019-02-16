Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya pre-wedding photos: The inside photos from popular singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya's wedding are out and many celebs such as Sania Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana attended the wedding.

Neeti Mohan Nihaar Pandya pre-wedding photos: Ishq Wala Love fame Neeti Mohan, who is a popular playback singer and has crooned some super hit songs such as Sau Aasmaan, Jiya Re, Nainowale Ne, among many others got hitched to Manikarnika actor Nihaar Pandya in a private and low-key ceremony in Hyderabad on February 15. Although it was a low-key affair many popular faces such as Ayushmann Khurrana, his brother Aparshakti Khurana, wife Tahira Kashyap attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of the famous singer. Tennis champion Sania Mirza also attended the wedding ceremonies of the latest couple in town!

Inside photos from their beautiful wedding ceremonies have started doing rounds on social media and we get you all the stunning and breathtaking photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies of Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya. They both were in a relationship for over 1 year before they got married on February 15. The couple grabbed all headlines when Nihaar proposed Neeti on The Kapil Sharma Show recently and announced their wedding on Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show that airs on Sony TV.

In the photos from the wedding of Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya, the lovebirds look extremely happy and crazy in love! The smile on their faces is proof of their everlasting happiness! While Neeti is a successful Bollywood playback singer, Nihaar was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Nihaar Pandya played a key role in the film.

