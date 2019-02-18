Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya tied the knot on the February 15 last week. The duo has postponed their wedding reception due to an unfortunate decline in the health of the bride's father who had to be admitted in the hospital. Neeti's father Brig Mohan had been ill for a year and a half now, said Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan.

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihar Pandya, who got married on February 15 in Hyderabad, have postponed their wedding reception. Reportedly, the couple took the decision after Neeti’s father Brig Mohan Sharma fell seriously ill. The report says that Neeti’s father had been admitted into the ICU in a hospital in Hyderabad and continues to be under observation. The couple was set to host a lavish reception at Hyderabad’s Four Seasons hotel, which was to see many important people, including Bollywood stars, attend the function.

The couple informed all the invitees via text that owing to an unforeseen medical emergency in the family, they had to postpone the event. Sources revealed that Neeti’s father had been sick for a while now and his condition started deteriorating since the day of marriage itself.

Bride’s sister, dancer Mukti Mohan stated that he couldn’t handle too much physical stress, so they had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. They had also called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital.

Mukti continued that while her father had been part of the Mehendi celebration, he was unable to take part in the wedding function. She further said that he had been unwell for over a year and a half now.

