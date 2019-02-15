Neeti Mohan Nihar Pandya mehendi ceremony: Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently attended the mehendi ceremony of to-be-married couple Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya. The duo shared the photos on their official Instagram account's stories. Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya will get married today, February 15.

After celebrities weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and many more, the next in line to tie the knot in Bollywood is Singer Neeti Mohan. The singer will get married to longtime boyfriend and actor Nihar Pandya today in Hyderabad. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap along with brother Aparshakti Khurrana are among the attendees and are leaving no stone unturned to share inside photos of the celebration.

Recently, Ayushmann and Tahira shared photos from Neeti and Nihar’s Mehendi ceremony. For the day event, Ayushmann opted for a black and white printed blazer with an all-white outfit and styled his look with sunglasses. Meanwhile, Tahira opted for a floral pastel pink lehenga and amped up her look with statement gold earrings and sunglasses. Needless to say, Tahira is carrying the bald look like an absolute boss lady.

After the blockbuster success of his films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dream Girl. On the other hand, Tahira is working on her upcoming feature film.

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Panday met each other at a common friend’s wedding in Goa a year ago. Earlier this week, Neeti made headlines with her adorable pre-wedding photoshoot that is taking social media by storm. In one of the photos, Neeti’s sisters can be showering rose petals on the bride to be. In another photo, she can be posing for the camera in a stunning blue lehenga.

