Neeti Mohan-Nihar Pandya wedding photos: Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya tied the knot on Friday 15. Recently, the singer shared first photograph from the wedding. Now, she has shared some latest candid photos which are full of happiness, colours and vibrancy.

Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan who recently got married with Bollywood actor Nihar Pandya, has shared some latest photographs from her wedding on Instagram. In the candid photographs, the duo looks beautiful together as they were clicked. Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan looks beautiful in a pink floral lehenga, while, Nihar Pandya looks handsome in the same colour sherwani. All the photographs are a perfect visual treat for wedding lovers. Soon after her post on Instagram, the comments section was bombarded with compliments as they can’t stop gushing over these beautiful photos. Every photograph is colourful and vibrant that you simply can’t take your eyes off.

The two officially got married on February 15 place at Taj Falaknuma Palace. Three days back, Neeti took to her Instagram, pics from their wedding. Various inside pictures are also surfacing on social media which is no less than happiness and colourful bliss. Neeti’s wedding was preceded by a mehendi function in the afternoon on Valentine’s Day. It was followed by a sangeet and ring ceremony on the same night. Check out more pictures on social media.

Couple made an appearance for The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, they recreated the moment when Nihar proposed Neeti. Nihaar Pandya made his debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

