Those days are gone when pre-wedding shoots only included the groom and the bride. Taking up the new trend forward, the modern brides find it equally important to spend the time, with her husband-to-be as well as, her girl gang which in reality knows you better than others, including all your secrets, fears, stories, laughs etc. Singer Neeti who has always given major hits to the industry is all set to tie the knots with her boyfriend Nihaar Pandya this valentines day February 14. Ahead of which the singer decided to do something innovative. Here she is breaking the Internet with her pre-wedding shoot, ditching her husband-to-be and chose her girl-gang for the crazy photoshoot.
By setting a new trend, Neeti has very well given the message that it is not at all necessary to spend time and create memories only with your husband-to-be, your childhood girl gang is equally important in that aspect. Neeti with her sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan is setting the Internet on fire with their crazy pictures. All of them are looking alluring dressed in lehengas with a label of Kalki Fashion. The most innovative part is their sneakers, they are pairing with their traditional attires. As per the reports, the wedding will be held in Mumbai, while the festivities of the wedding will be done in Hyderabad.
Have a look at the photos:
View this post on Instagram
#NotWithoutMyMohans In the midst of all the freaked-out planning and heart palpitations on starting a brand new life with a new set of people, your girl gang can always be your 'rescue charm'. No wonder, they are the ones you fall back on when the multiple make-up sessions have drained you out, and when another second of outfit scouting will kill you; the ones who deal with your mood swings, and the ones who still continue to be your support system no matter what. Presenting you, the 'Mohan Sisters', killin' it like no other in the Bridesmaid Shoot with @kalkifashion! . *C O N T E S T A L E R T* Calling all bridesmaids-to-be! Well, we bring you some exciting #sistersurprise! ● You can get a chance to win an awesome blossom shoot just like this. ● You will be pampered with all the high glam make-up under our Make-up Artist, yes! ● Not only this you & your #girlsquad will get a chance to choose & deck up in @kalkifashion outfits. Right here. In the store. With us! Such a fair shake of opportunity isn’t it? . Quickly Tag all your bridesmaids, your #sistergang and get your girlies on board because we just can’t keep calm and neither do you, so let’s together switch the SWAG mode ON!😎 . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale & @amitaptephotography Image-editing: @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine_jewellery Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan_ Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters Cause’ one pic like this is pretty much essential! If there are any pictures that you’ll stare at longer than the ones are the ones with these high-powered & vivacious gang of girls the #MohanSisters (@neetimohan18, @mohanshakti, @muktimohan, @kmohan12) the ones who portray the ultimate #sisterbonds and are your first BFFs! Stay tuned as you’ve got to have the cutest and the coolest poses for each one of them. . Also, check our previous post as we have this amazing shoot planned (JUST LIKE THIS ONE) for you guys. Go, read the caption N.O.W! . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale @amitaptephotography Image-editing: @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters They are always around the bride, making sure nobody ruins her lehenga or make-up. Once together, they are one hell of a badass gang! Don't Y'all agree, we all sisters are the same? . With the vibrant colour combinations, intricate designs and a vision that nobody can match, the Mohan sisters (@neetimohan18, @mohanshakti, @muktimohan, @kmohan12) chose to go all out with the co-ordinated outfits. Each one dolled up in @kalkifashion latest wedding couture collection, 'Athena', they looked ah-mazing!🤩 . Crushing on everything already? Well, here we got something for all you lovely ladies (because we care take of all, you see!😌) ● You can get a chance to win an awesome blossom shoot just like this. ● You will be pampered with all the high glam make-up under our Make-up Artist, yes! ● Not only this you & your #girlsquad will get a chance to choose & deck up in @kalkifashion outfits. Right here. In the store. With us! Such a fair shake of opportunity isn’t it? . Quickly Tag all your bridesmaids, your #sistergang and get your girlies on board because we just can’t keep calm and neither do you, so let’s together switch the SWAG mode ON!😎 . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer – @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIBride Ladies & Gentleman, here's introducing the chillest bride-to-be of the year! 😎 Well, amidst of all the fair share of gorgeous brides that we come across, this stunner @neetimohan18 is setting some major bride chilla goals! She's definitely got the swag in all means! (don't y'all miss on those killer Nike pair which also are the highlight of this 'can-get-any-better picture') . Are you a girl with the same JOSH? Then check out our previous post to know what's waiting for you in future. You can thank us later! . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer – @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters Cause’ you can never ever have such a hearty laugh with anyone but your sisters! It's naughty, it's sweet and it's cute. Having your spirited sister clan just like these pretty ladies in the picture (@muktimohan, @mohanshakti, @neetimohan18, @kmohan12) who is fun, caring, protective and of course super awesome. Taking a day out to spend with these ball of fires #MohanSisters was a much needed respite and was a great way to reconnect and celebrate a @neetimohan18 new adventure! The curated hashtags #NotWithoutMyMohans & #NotWithoutMySisters scream as much as their energies are doing! How happy is this picture, still swooning over! 😍 . *C O N T E S T A L E R T* Calling all bridesmaids-to-be! Well, we bring you some exciting #sistersurprise! ● You can get a chance to win an awesome blossom shoot just like this. ● You will be pampered with all the high glam make-up under our Make-up Artist, yes! ● Not only this you & your #girlsquad will get a chance to choose & deck up in @kalkifashion outfits. Right here. In the store. With us! Such a fair shake of opportunity isn’t it? . Quickly Tag all your bridesmaids, your #sistergang and get your girlies on board because we just can’t keep calm and neither do you, so let’s together switch the SWAG mode ON!😎 . Concept: @kalkifashion Video: @crossover_studios & @tejaswighagada Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters Neeti Mohan: Our bride-to-be @neetimohan18 personifies elegance in @kalkifashion dainty pink party design that dives head into statement staple epitomizing classically romantic themes. Drawn into rich heritage textiles with a modern design aesthetic using shimmery studs and sequins the #Athena saree showcases a pleasing palette that is heavily embroidered to perfection ensuring a luxurious feel in an absolute manner. SKU: 459873 Shakti Mohan: The sexy @mohanshakti makes an unforgettable appeal in @kalkifashion party blue number. The hand embroidered party masterpiece increasingly blurs the line between ethnic and western wear. The ensemble is spruced up in scallop embroideries with embellished tassels making the outfit an absolute fashion faithful. The side flare with diamond cuts recreates a hint of nostalgia and ups the ante with its fancy spaced silhouette. SKU: 460519 Mukti Mohan: The ever ravishing @muktimohan chose to go all big with her flare, she chose to dress up in @kalkifashion mineral alloy blue gown for the #bridesmaidshoot that gives a sleeker silhouette. Taking forward signature elements from the Greek-Moroccan roots, the gown displays a cut-work neckline, geometric motifs & a pleated hemline at its best. SKU: 460906 Kriti Mohan: The pretty fourth sister @kmohan12 was fashioned up in @kalkifashion grey embroidered gown. A sheer cut neckline with symmetric embroidered flare which is completely covered in exquisite floral hand embroidery. The beauty of the botanic details inspired is distilled into an incredibly intricate geometric accent that is beautifully crafted to give the design an old world charm. SKU: 473127 . . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer – @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimomhan #shaktimohan #muktimoha
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters Just no posing in here! It sure looks like they’re all having a gala time. A candid picture capturing the gang’s craziness, Well, you always have a permanent back up and a partner in crime in everything mischievous. Your sister is your guiding light and the one that calms you down whenever there is a storm inside you. But no matter what happens, you know at the end of the day, you will always be there for and love each other the same! . Won’t you want one just like this? Check the previous post for more details! . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer – @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimomhan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIxMohanSisters Bringing out their inner divas are the gorgeous @neetimohan18, @mohanshakti @muktimohan @kmohan12 and posing like a fashion spread. This sure is one classy picture. Well, surely the bridesmaids aka #MohanSisters are going to be the glam divas of the wedding, the one with the most exceptional & extraordinary but beautiful outfits, make-up that perfectly complements their dress and allure that is sure to make an unforgettable appeal on their sister's @neetimohan18 big day. . The celebrity stylist @saachivj dolled the sister squad up in @kalkifashion new collection #Athena taking the rustic and dusty route with flowy fabrics & geometric silhouettes. . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer – @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . *C O N T E S T A L E R T* Calling all bridesmaids-to-be! Well, we bring you some exciting #sistersurprise! ● You can get a chance to win an awesome blossom shoot just like this. ● You will be pampered with all the high glam make-up under our Make-up Artist, yes! ● Not only this you & your #girlsquad will get a chance to choose & deck up in @kalkifashion outfits. Right here. In the store. With us! Such a fair shake of opportunity isn’t it? . Quickly Tag all your bridesmaids, your #sistergang and get your girlies on board because we just can’t keep calm and neither do you, so let’s together switch the SWAG mode ON!😎 . . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimomhan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on
Leave a Reply