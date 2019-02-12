Neeti Mohan pre-wedding photoshoot: Adding a little twist to the pre-wedding style, singer Neeti Mohan decided to have her pre-wedding shoot with her girl gang, leaving behind her husband-to-be Nihaar Pandya. All of them are looking flamboyant dressed in stunning attires with sneakers. The crazy photos with alluring expressions have filled the Internet, have a look–

Those days are gone when pre-wedding shoots only included the groom and the bride. Taking up the new trend forward, the modern brides find it equally important to spend the time, with her husband-to-be as well as, her girl gang which in reality knows you better than others, including all your secrets, fears, stories, laughs etc. Singer Neeti who has always given major hits to the industry is all set to tie the knots with her boyfriend Nihaar Pandya this valentines day February 14. Ahead of which the singer decided to do something innovative. Here she is breaking the Internet with her pre-wedding shoot, ditching her husband-to-be and chose her girl-gang for the crazy photoshoot.

By setting a new trend, Neeti has very well given the message that it is not at all necessary to spend time and create memories only with your husband-to-be, your childhood girl gang is equally important in that aspect. Neeti with her sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan is setting the Internet on fire with their crazy pictures. All of them are looking alluring dressed in lehengas with a label of Kalki Fashion. The most innovative part is their sneakers, they are pairing with their traditional attires. As per the reports, the wedding will be held in Mumbai, while the festivities of the wedding will be done in Hyderabad.

Have a look at the photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More