Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on Wednesday. She celebrated the special occasion with her close friends and family, including her children Ranbir and Riddhima. Film producer and director Karan Johar was also a part of the celebration.

In one of the pictures, the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor is seen hugging her son during the birthday celebrations. Kapoor complemented her birthday celebrations pictures with a short note expressing gratitude for the “good relationships” in her life.

“The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today,” she wrote in the caption. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen in the pictures posted by Kapoor on the social media platform.

Wishes poured in for senior Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday as she turned 62. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend birthday wishes for the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor. Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture of the senior actor and penned a birthday wish along with it. “Happy birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special & inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace & happiness on your day,” she wrote.

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture from the early days of Neetu Kapoor in the film industry and wished her aunt on the special ocassion. “Happy birthday Neetu Aunty,” Kareena wrote along with the picture and added heart emojis to make the wish extra special.

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor too wished her aunt on her birthday by posting a picture from her birthday celebrations on Instagram stories. Besides all celebrities, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too flooded Instagram with several pictures to wish her mother on the occasion.

