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Home > Entertainment News > Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

Celebrate Bollywood icon Neetu Kapoor’s birthday with a deep dive into four incredible, lesser-known chapters of her remarkable journey. Discover the chaotic truth behind why she and Rishi Kapoor both fainted at their massive 1980 wedding, how she accidentally became his real-life dating wing woman, the bizarre items left behind by celebrity gate crashers, and how she gracefully breaks the legendary Kapoor family food stereotypes.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 10:47 IST

Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: Neetu Kapoor has remained one of Bollywood’s longest lasting and most iconic figures because of her ability to maintain her long-standing career as a child artist in addition to her position as the matriarch of the most royal family of films. Having spent more than fifty years in the highly volatile field of entertainment, Neetu Kapoor is now celebrating her birthday by reflecting on her career and love life which spanned across decades. It is the perfect time for a review of the amazing life of the vivacious actress.

There are plenty of amusing and insightful aspects of Neetu Kapoor’s life which have been kept hidden behind her glamorous image. Here are some of the most intriguing facts which have been well-researched about the life of Neetu Kapoor.

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Neetu and Rishi Kapoor both faint at their own wedding

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s marriage ceremony in January 1980 at the RK House in Mumbai was the greatest event in the Bollywood scene, but the grand scale of the celebration caused sheer pandemonium. The wedding had an estimated attendance of about five thousand people, but the place was thoroughly gate-crashed by excited fans, pickpockets who were dressed up in expensive formal clothing, and large mobs of people hoping for a glimpse of the famous stars.

The whole situation was physically very taxing for the young bride and groom. Being terrified of the huge crowd around him, Rishi Kapoor suffered from a panic attack and fainted just before getting ready to ride the wedding horse (ghodi). On learning about her groom’s condition, Neetu, who was under extreme stress, exhaustion, and being weighed down with her headdress, fainted too. Before the actual ceremony could take place, the family members had to give both of them sips of brandy to soothe their nerves. Neetu confessed in interviews later that she was happily tipsy while performing her pheras.

Neetu Kapoor acts as Rishi Kapoor’s wing woman

Even prior to becoming Indian cinema’s most definitive real-life couple, Neetu was, in fact, Rishi’s true confidant who helped him woo other women. It is during their early collaborations on the film Zehreela Insaan (1974) that they became very good friends with the loving pet name “Bob.”

He needed help from her in drafting apologies and sorting out issues related to his complex long-distance relationship with his girlfriend in Mumbai. The change in nature of their friendship into romance all took place over distance. During the time when Rishi was working in Paris while Neetu had a hectic shoot schedule in Kashmir, the realization dawned on the actor of how he truly felt about his best friend. He went on to declare his love by telegram with a message that just said: “Ye jhuthi hai, woh jhuthi hai, tumse bada koi nahi” (This one is a liar, that one is a liar, no one compares to you).

The Dynamic Timeline of a Bollywood Romance

Year

Milestone Event

Key Takeaway

1974

Zehreela Insaan Film Set

First meeting; Neetu acts as Rishi’s dating advisor.

1975

The Telegram Confession

Rishi realizes his love while shooting overseas.

1980

The RK House Wedding

A chaotic, star-studded event featuring 5,000 guests.

What unexpected items did wedding gate crashers leave behind?

Since the Kapoor wedding was undoubtedly the biggest media event of the decade, the security at RK House was completely fooled by the well-dressed crashers that were easily able to mingle with VIP politicians and members of the Bollywood elite. Even though the Kapoor family believed that all people present there belonged to their social circles, the next day cleaning turned out to be quite surprising.

Among the huge stack of beautifully wrapped and luxurious gift boxes that remained on the stage, the newlyweds found a lot of funny presents. The cheeky guests made use of heavy gift boxes containing polished stones, construction bricks, and even old slippers just to pass through the gift security check and attend Raj Kapoor’s expensive Mughlai wedding party. Along with the beautiful guests, real pickpockets also stole some important belongings from the pockets of some of the guests of the wedding ceremony.

How does Neetu break the traditional Kapoor family food stereotype?

The Kapoor family is renowned throughout history for their love for heavy Punjabi cuisine and gourmet foods. But Neetu is a disciplined and perfect antithesis to the generational trait of her family.

“Aunt Neetu has always maintained self-discipline when it comes to her health and eating habits and doesn’t touch the foodie indulges of her family for years now,” revealed Karisma Kapoor during one media interaction.

“Even at big family gatherings, on Sundays and during family festivals where there’s a special Kapoor buffet served, Neetu follows her portion control diet with strict precision,” continued Kapoor.

She often takes her custom-made diet boxes wherever she goes within her family gatherings and is often teased by her relatives about being so conscious about her health.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt Recalls Osho’s Alleged Warning To Mahesh Bhatt After He Left Rajneesh Movement: ‘Bhagwan Is Going To…’

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Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star
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Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

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Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star
Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star
Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star
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