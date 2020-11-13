Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback in the movies with Jug Jug Jiyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and YouTube fame Prajakta Koli.

Actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan along with YouTube star Prajakta Koli on Thursday took their first flight for the shoot of their upcoming flick ‘Jug Jug Jiyo.’ Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture that the team got clicked before boarding the flight where she is seen fondly remembering her late superstar husband Rishi Kapoor.

The picture sees the five celebrities standing outside their airplane. The 62-year-old actor went on to pour her heart in the caption of the post and expressed how she misses her late husband “Kapoor Sahab.”

“My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me,” she wrote in the caption. Kapoor went on to share how her two children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor encouraged her to go for the shoot.

“#RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo. P.S. – We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” her caption read. Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’ is a comedy entertainer that will see YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli’s Bollywood debut.