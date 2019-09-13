Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is continuously providing support to her husband Rishi Kapoor. From his treatment to homecoming, Neetu Kapoor left no stone unturned in aiding her husband in his tough times. Now, he has returned from New York and penned down an emotional post explaining her whole experience.

Neetu Kapoor, who had been a constant support of husband Rishi Kapoor during his treatment in the United States has shared an emotional post on Instagram where she has penned down elucidating her whole experience. In the post, she wrote that the phase had influenced her. In the post, she wrote that where had the last 11 months go. Was it a long road. It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot.

Couple returned to India on September 10 exactly after a span of 11 months and 11 days. Rishi Kapoor also tweeted and wrote Back Home. 11 Months 11days! Thank you all. This selfie so far has received 54,093 likes.

Rishi Kapoor received a warm welcome after his return to Mumbai after a year in New York. In New York, he had been receiving treatment for cancer. His wife, Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of a balloon with the words, Welcome home dad, written on it. Rishi Kapoor is quite active on social media. Time and again, he had shared his health updates and his experience during the treatment.

Rishi Kapoor’s family members had constantly supporting Neetu Kapoor. they have two children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Both siblings had paid visits to their parents over the last 12 months.

During an almost a year-long stay in NYC, the Rafuchakkar actor was visited by host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. Not just that, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar had also paid a visit to the actors among others.

