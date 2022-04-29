After a long fight with cancer, Rishi Kapoor passed away two years ago. Neetu Kapoor got tearful in a new Dance Deewane Juniors promo, mourning her late husband.

When a contestant’s grandma told a tale about the late celebrity, Neetu Kapoor, who is currently judging the kids’ reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, became upset on the show. As the woman described how the late Rishi Kapoor had supported her husband, Neetu was in tears.

“In 1974, my husband met Rishi ji, and he was always talking about him.” “Rishi ji has always been supportive of my husband, and I’d want to sing a few words in his honour,” she explained.

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 after a lengthy fight with cancer. His death will be commemorated on Saturday for the second time. Rishi Kapoor’s latest film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released on Prime Video in March. Due to the actor’s death midway through the film’s production, the remaining scenes were shot with Paresh Rawal.

“It is a huge day for the family, and Chintu should have been here,” Rishi’s older brother Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times on the wedding day. Every day, we miss him, but today we miss him even more. However, life goes on. It’s great to see Ranbir and Alia begin this new chapter together. I wish Rishi had been present to see this moment. I’m missing him terribly today.”