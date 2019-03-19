Neha Dhupia recently shared a photo of herself with her four-month-old daughter Mehr, the toddler looks cosy in her mother's arm. The photo reflects the pure bond between the mother-daughter duo, the little cupcake seen wearing a fringed frock with a floral hairband. See photo

Lust stories actor Neha Dhupia, now a proud mother of four months old daughter. Neha is blessed with a girl child after her intimate marriage with her beau. The actor took away Internet by storm, after breaking the news of her sudden marriage with Angad Bedi son of Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Breaking the ice of her maternity speculations, the actor announced her pregnancy within three months of her marriage. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with her four-month-old daughter Mehr, which is aww-adorable. The little munchkin is seen wearing a fringed frock with a floral hairband and the mother held her upright high into the air.

The picture will surely grasp you in a state of nostalgia, as the mother-daughter duo shares their love-bond. Neha rarely shares a photo with her new-born child, reflects her protectiveness towards Mehr. Many celebrities won’t feel comfortable sharing their private photos in social media, which is duly respectable, as they have their own matter of concern.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents…Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Neha Dhupia is a role model for every woman, the level of dedication, shown by her during the pregnancy is highly appreciable. Being pregnant she walked in the ramp show of Lakme Fashion Week, flaunting her baby bump accompanied by her husband. She grabbed all attention after returning back to work, within 10 days of her delivery. Besides, being a mother, she is also an icon of Women Empowerment.

Neha Dhupia worked as a host in her chat show, titled No Filter Neha, where she interviewed Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other actors. Apart from this, Neha holds the designation of a judge in MTV Roadies. She featured in many latest movies like Helicopter Ela, Lust Stories, Tumhare Sulu etc. Neha is also a Femina Miss India pageant holder, Dhupia made her film debut in 1994 as a child artist in Malayalam film Minnaram starring Mohanlal. Her Bollywood debut was with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat, which had an average performance at the box office. She rose to fame with her role Julie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More