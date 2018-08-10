Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi set new relationship goals each passing day. As the duo take time off their busy schedule to spend some quality time with each other, Neha on August 10 posted a sizzling photo in which the duo can be seen posing for the camera in a swimming pool.

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi turned heads as they took to social media to announce their secret wedding earlier this year. As the duo continue to give major relationship goals, Neha took to social media on August 10 to share a sizzling photo of the duo that proves love can float as well.

In the photo, Neha can be seen sports a striped black and white bikini styled with sun-glasses while Angad Bedi like a perfect husband can be seen matching Neha’s swag like an absolute boss.

The photo comes amid reports that suggest that the couple is all set to confirm pregnancy speculations. On being quipped about the same, Neha’s father had earlier dismissed the speculations and stated that there is no such thing. Speaking about the same, he said that since the two got married early, people are thinking otherwise but there is no such thing.

Speaking about Angad to a leading daily, Neha said that the duo did not date for a single day of their lives. They have been friends and have seen each other through different relationships. She further added that Angad always had a piece of her heart.

Workwise, Angad was last seen in Soorma along with Diljit Dosanjh while Neha was a part of Karan Johar-directed segment in Lust Stories. After Lust Stories, Neha will be seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela that will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

