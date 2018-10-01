Neha Dhupia's baby shower was a grand affair on Sunday. Be it Katrina Kaif or Sonakshi Sinha, every Bollywood celebrity graced the big bash. The celebrities arrived in style to shower their wishes for adorable couple of the tinsel town. Various photographs from the big bash is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The baby shower of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi was a star-studded affair. Every Bollywood biggies turned up for the big bash ceremony. From Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha to Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Soha Alai Khana and Ileana D’Cruz, whos and who of Bollywood graced the ceremony. Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet where the Bollywood gang can be seen posing with the adorable couple, Neha and Angad Bedi.

The mother-to-be, Neha and Angad arrived in style. Neha looks gorgeous in her white frill outfit as she flaunted her baby bump. She kept her long soft curls open. A floral tiara in her head added charm into her look. Meanwhile, Angad looked handsome in his blue shirt and grey pants. A matching blue coloured jacket complemented his overall. The duo looks extremely happy as they can’t get their eyes off each other. Along with the photos that are surfacing online, Angad also shared a couple of photos on his official Instagram account.

As soon as the photographs surfaced on the social media. The comments section was bombarded with the congratulatory wishes and compliments. Within no time, the photographs took the social media by storm. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen cutting the cake. This photograph has been shared on one of the Instagram fans pages of Neha Dhupia on Monday morning.

In some of the videos, the celebrities can be seen clicking selfies with Neha Dhupia.

Check out the other photos where celebrities can be seen happily posing Neha Dhupia:

We are smitten with these lovely photographs and can’t get enough of them. The newly parents-to-be are expecting to welcome their child by the end of 2018.

Neha and Angad tied the knot on 10 May of this year in a private ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage came out as a surprise for everyone as they kept a secret. On the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in ‘Soorma’ which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More