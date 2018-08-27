Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who will be seen in the upcoming film Helicopter Eela, is ringing her birthday today on August 27. Sharing an adorable photo on his Instagram account, Angad wished a very happy birthday to his world Neha and called her Mrs DhupiaBedi. Last week, the couple took to their social media handles to announce that they are expecting their first baby.

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have made headlines ever since the duo tied the knot earlier this year. On the occasion of Neha’s birthday on August 27, Angad shared an adorable photo from their latest vacation in they can be seen sharing an intimate yet cute moment. Sharing the photo on his Instagram profile, Angad wished ‘his world’ a very happy birthday and called her Mrs Dhupia Bedi.

In the photo, Angad, who can be seen wearing a white shirt and sunglasses, is seen kissing Neha on her lips while Neha, who is wearing a tropical white loose top, can be seen blocking the lip-lock with her palm. Earlier, the duo made headlines when they took to social media to announce that they are expecting a baby. Speaking about the same, Angad wrote on his Instagram handle that turns out the rumour was indeed true. After the photo was posted, Neha and Angad received a lot of backlash on social media.

Check out Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s pregnancy annoucement:

