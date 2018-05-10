Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia got hitched to Angad Bedi. The actress took to Instagram to announce the big news to her fans. If we go by the pictures, it seems like the wedding took place according to the Sikh rituals. This came as a huge surprise to their fans as they never admitted to being in a relationship openly. It seems like the wedding season in Bollywood is on!

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia got hitched to Pink actor Angad Bedi. Neha surprised everyone as she announced the news on Instagram on Thursday. Neha posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”. Bedi also put up an Instagram post declaring the same with the caption, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.” If we go by the pictures, it seems like the wedding took place according to the Sikh rituals. This came as a huge surprise to their fans as they never admitted to being in a relationship openly. It seems like the wedding season in Bollywood is on!

Just recently, Bollywood actor and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. It was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of this year and now it’s Neha who has surprised us all after tying the knot with Angad Bedi. However, they kept it low profile and it was a private ceremony.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who broke the news on social media, shared a picture of the two on Instagram with a hearty message and wrote, “My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!”

Angad Bedi, who is the son of cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, hails from Delhi and has featured in popular films like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dear Zindagi, among many others while Neha, who has featured in a number of films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Julie, Tumhari Sulu, Kya Kool Hain Hum among others is currently seen in popular for shows like Roadies Extreame and her radio show No Filter Neha. We wish the adorable couple a very happy married life!

