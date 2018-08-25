Just like their hush-hush wedding, the star couple revealed their pregnancy on social media. Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a low-profile wedding on May 10, this year. The private event was held in New Delhi in a gurudwara. Although, the Soorma actor Angad Bedi kept on denying about him becoming a daddy but ever since Dhupia’s vacay photos went viral, the news of them expecting was round the corner. And finally, the two have announced the good news on social media! Dhupia, who was last seen in Roadies and will be starring in Kajol’s comeback movie Helicopter Eeli took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans. The gorgeous lady in her post wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings. 3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru ੴ.” While the Dear Zindagi star captioned the pictures with “Ha! Turns out this rumour is true.”
Soon after mommy-to-be shared the post on social media, fans and celebs from across the world started pouring out love and wishes to the couple. From Angad Bedi’s co-star Diljit Dosanjh to Malaika Arora Khan, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar, celebs congratulated the duo in the cutest way.
Diljit Dosanjh, Ranvijay Singha, sonu Sood, Nikhil Chinapa, Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi took to their official Instagram account to wish the couple. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan, Sophie Choudary, Kiara Advani chose Instagram to congratulate the cuties.
While some Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi fans were happy to hear the news, there were some who took to their Twitter accounts to troll the couple. Take a look how Twitterati reacted to the good news!
