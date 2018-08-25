Good news! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who recently got hitched in a private ceremony finally announced their pregnancy news on social media. "Here’s to new beginnings.3ofUs. #satnamwaheguruੴ," wrote mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia in her post. Take a look at how celebs and fans reacted to the news.

Just like their hush-hush wedding, the star couple revealed their pregnancy on social media. Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a low-profile wedding on May 10, this year. The private event was held in New Delhi in a gurudwara. Although, the Soorma actor Angad Bedi kept on denying about him becoming a daddy but ever since Dhupia’s vacay photos went viral, the news of them expecting was round the corner. And finally, the two have announced the good news on social media! Dhupia, who was last seen in Roadies and will be starring in Kajol’s comeback movie Helicopter Eeli took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans. The gorgeous lady in her post wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings. 3ofUs. #satnamwaheguru ੴ.” While the Dear Zindagi star captioned the pictures with “Ha! Turns out this rumour is true.”

Soon after mommy-to-be shared the post on social media, fans and celebs from across the world started pouring out love and wishes to the couple. From Angad Bedi’s co-star Diljit Dosanjh to Malaika Arora Khan, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar, celebs congratulated the duo in the cutest way.

Diljit Dosanjh, Ranvijay Singha, sonu Sood, Nikhil Chinapa, Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi took to their official Instagram account to wish the couple. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan, Sophie Choudary, Kiara Advani chose Instagram to congratulate the cuties.

Lao ji Ho Gian Mubarkan 😊👏👏 Baut Baut Mubarkaan @Imangadbedi Bhaji & @NehaDhupia Ji 😊 Baba SUKH RAKHE 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/lSOvjmOy4q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 24, 2018

Congratulations brother happy for both of you — Kabir Ali (@Imkabirali) August 24, 2018

That’s such wonderful news Neha and Angad!! May all three of you always be surrounded by love and good health. 💕 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) August 24, 2018

Congratulations you guys! — Varun Thakur (@VarunmThakur) August 24, 2018

Be happy for her rather than calculating the size of her stomach and marriage months. People can’t stand when others are celebrating . #NehaDhupia — Hashtag Burn (@AadityaSangave) August 24, 2018

While some Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi fans were happy to hear the news, there were some who took to their Twitter accounts to troll the couple. Take a look how Twitterati reacted to the good news!

Wow when did this happen? 😍 Congratulations. 🌸 — Oshin (@OshinMurjani) August 24, 2018

Congratulations Angad. Waheguru mehr kare — Gautam Singh Ghai (@gautghai) August 24, 2018

People are gonna say all sorts of good and bad things about this, but don't let any of those overpower and ruin this incredible phase of your life !!

Congrats and much love 💜 — Vicky🔥 (@vickybatra13) August 24, 2018

My fab couple 💞💞😊😊🤗🤗 lots of blessings n love 💕💕💕 — SHINNY KAUR 👫 (@Sunshi2427) August 24, 2018

Perfect family …nd ur bindas lady — Misbha Gupta (@GuptaMisbha) August 24, 2018

Dont want to be judgemental,but That's too early I guess ! They gt married arnd 10th may and this doesn't seem like 3-4 months tummy ! Maybe we finally got to know the reason of hush hush secret marriage 😮😮😮 #NehaDhupia #AngadBedi pic.twitter.com/vyagkjJBkt — Geetika Tuli (@Geetikatuli) August 24, 2018

Kuchh toh gadbad hai daya… Dates match nahi ho rahi.. pic.twitter.com/Ac2e1QOJkF — A҉ n҉ d҉ y҉ c҉ a҉ u҉ f҉ f҉ m҉ a҉ n҉ (@Andy_Kauffman_) August 24, 2018

Courtesy her post, speculations r rife tht #nehadhupia ws pregnant b4 she got married to #angadbedi. Firstly, congratulations to @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi. Now if it were true, I feel Angad has set a great example 'cause so many d**ks out there force their gfs 2 get an abortion. — Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) August 24, 2018

If yu r too ignorant to pay 60 bucks on comdoms.. Yu might end up spending 6 crores on marriage.. Great vichar of naha dhup liya ka pappa@ikpsgill1 @HaramiParindey @BollywoodGandu #NehaDhupia — A҉ n҉ d҉ y҉ c҉ a҉ u҉ f҉ f҉ m҉ a҉ n҉ (@Andy_Kauffman_) August 24, 2018

