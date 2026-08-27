Neha Dhupia B’Day SPL: Pregnant Before Marriage, An 8-Year Pursuit By Angad Bedi — Who Were The Men In Her Life Before Him?

Neha Dhupia B’Day SPL: Neha Dhupia will be celebrating her 46th birthday on August 27, and even though the path from her being crowned Femina Miss India 2002 to movies, television, and reality shows has ensured that she is in the limelight for over 20 years now, there have been a lot of speculations about her private life as well.

The actress’s 2018 marriage to actor Angad Bedi happened quite quietly, and there were no pre-wedding gossip stories in the Bollywood circuit. Neha and Angad tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in Delhi and then went on to have a baby daughter, Mehr. But before Angad married Neha, who he had been chasing for many years, she had had her fair share of heartbreak and relationship.

Neha Dhupia’s Long Relationship With Ritwik Bhattacharya

One of Neha’s publicized relationships was with former squash player from India, Ritwik Bhattacharya. Neha and Ritwik were childhood friends from their time in Delhi. According to Neha, her father and Ritwik had played squash together in the past. At first Neha referred to Ritwik as a friend, but in an interview in 2007, she admitted that their relationship went beyond being just friends. They were together for several years and parted ways around 2010. It was said to be a relationship that had existed for nearly a decade. Neha later confessed that she had no regrets about any of her previous relationships and she had loved more than once in her life.

Neha Dhupia Later Dated James Sylvester

After Ritwik, Neha started dating James Sylvester, who is Venezuelan. The relationship was quite serious to the extent that James spent some time living in India. The relationship lasted for about three years until they separated in 2014. At the time, media reports were circulating that James had gone back to America and it had become hard to maintain the distance.

Neha has confirmed that James, who she referred to as Jimmy, had moved to Washington, but she did not choose to elaborate on their separation. Additionally, Neha was reported to have been romantically involved with cricket player, Yuvraj Singh. However, this rumour has no basis whatsoever since none of the two has confirmed being in any relationship.

Angad Bedi Pursued Neha Dhupia For Eight Years

This was the strangest chapter in Neha’s romantic history. Angad Bedi has revealed that he has been pursuing Neha for almost eight years until she accepted his advances. When he spoke in 2026, he shared how he had fallen for her when she was seen by him running on the treadmill and had continued to woo her as she was too busy with work.

Their relationship started out as friendship. Neha has admitted that Angad stood by her in her time of heartbreak, while Angad even went out of his way to meet one of her boyfriends. As per Neha, he got along well with her boyfriend, but he was not very discreet about his own sentiments. Angad even went as far as approaching Neha’s parents regarding marriage while she was already in a relationship.

Neha Dhupia Became Pregnant Before Marriage

Eventually, their whole relationship took a drastic turn when Neha got pregnant. Angad and Neha tied the knot at a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. Their wedding took many fans by surprise because they had never gone public about their relationship.

Later, they admitted that Neha was pregnant before the wedding. According to Angad, he had told his parents about the pregnancy and faced their backlash because of them being unprepared for such news. Since then, Neha talked about her experience during those times. She admitted that she had just started dating Angad when she got pregnant and that there were many questions raised as to whether they were getting married just because of the pregnancy or out of love.

But eventually, Neha realized that the pregnancy was what changed everything for them. In one of her conversations in 2026, Neha called Mehr a “blessing” that united their love story together as she had only turned to others for love when Angad was right there all along.

From A Surprise Wedding To A Family Of Four

The couple welcomed Mehr in November 2018, almost six months after they were married. The birth of their second son, Guriq, took place in October 2021. The couple’s love story did not fit into the typical timeline of the famous celebrity love story. Angad pursued Neha for years through her various romantic relationships, they managed to sustain a healthy friendship despite it, and ultimately, their pregnancy became a reality that forced them to face their relationship.

On the occasion of Neha Dhupia’s birthday, it becomes clear why their marriage is one of the most unusual love stories in Bollywood. Years before the leaked photos of their wedding showed up on the internet, Angad was already waiting for Neha and she herself needed something unexpected to realize his presence.

ALSO READ: Tim Curry Cause Of Death: How Did The ‘Rocky Horror’ And ‘IT’ Star Die At 80? Net Worth And Family Explained