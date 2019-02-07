Karan Johar looks full of energy and enthusiasm to celebrate his twins Yash and Roohi's second birthday. Though the first birthday was very simple, this time the super emotional dad has left no stone unturned to plan the big bash. To wish the little munchkins, Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad uploaded an adorable photo on Instagram with a special wish, have a look

Karan Johar is superly excited as his family, his kids turn two today. The director is on cloud nine and seems that he will celebrate his twins birthday with full enthusiasm and is all set to throw a big birthday bash for his kids. Karan Johar is one of the super emotional dads and leaves no chance of showering his love on his kids. Before the big bash starts, the adorable couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s surprises everyone with a super cute picture of the twins with Mehr Dhupia on Instagram. We all know that Neha has a special bond with Karan and both of them leaves no chance of supporting each other in every deed like true BFFS.

She further expressed her views saying that she still remember the first time she met the twins. While noticing the photo carefully, Angad and Neha’s daughter Mehr is spotted taking a peaceful nap in the arms of Karan Johar’s mother. Karan Johar keeps uploading his kid’s pics on social media, which keeps receiving love and affection from various Bollywood stars especially from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor. The superly excited daddy has already planned a big birthday bash for his twins in a hotel in Mumbai and many Bollywood celebrities will also come at the birthday bash.

