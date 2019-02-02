Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her cute daughter in November, has recently slammed a media portal for fat-shaming her for her look in a fashion event. She took to her official Twitter and Instagram handles to share her emotions and screenshots of the article and said she is not liable to give an explanation to anyone. To which many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Taapsee Pannu supported her in her views.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is currently making news for slamming a media report which fat-shamed her. The actor took it loud and shared her views via a strongly-worded Twitter and Instagram post. She wrote a full-fledged message and said that fat shaming doesn’t bother her. Some days back, Singh Is Kinng actor shared some screenshots of a story published by a magazine named Fashion Central which fat-shamed her. The 38-year-old actor posted the message along with her picture and said that she is not supposed to give anyone any explanation.

She further said that fitness to her is not something for the society but she as a mother wants to be healthy and energetic for her daughter and ended the note with a kind signature. Post the story, Neha fans and well-wishers were not happy due to the insensitive wordings of the article.

Many celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu came to support the actor. In the long supporting list, Sonam Kapoor was one of the first diva’s who reacted by appreciating her beauty. Meanwhile, Neha’s close friend Karan also quoted on Twitter to support the actor and her effort. To this Taapsee also added and called the actor to be super stylish.

Big love to the team of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisa !! Looks like such a beautiful and heartfelt film…..more power for pushing cinema boundaries ….. @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @foxstarhindi #ShellyChopraDhar ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 31, 2019

“You are beautiful no matter what any one says “ https://t.co/4HU6XQbPdx — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 2, 2019

❤️🤗 whatever shape n size, u make it look super stylish ! @NehaDhupia 🥂 https://t.co/Hz0iTKstYW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2019

Neha is known for her ravishing beauty and is known for her super hit performance in the shows like Singh Is King , Hindi Medium, Lust Stories and Tumhari Sulu. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the show Roadies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More