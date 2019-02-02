Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is currently making news for slamming a media report which fat-shamed her. The actor took it loud and shared her views via a strongly-worded Twitter and Instagram post. She wrote a full-fledged message and said that fat shaming doesn’t bother her. Some days back, Singh Is Kinng actor shared some screenshots of a story published by a magazine named Fashion Central which fat-shamed her. The 38-year-old actor posted the message along with her picture and said that she is not supposed to give anyone any explanation.
She further said that fitness to her is not something for the society but she as a mother wants to be healthy and energetic for her daughter and ended the note with a kind signature. Post the story, Neha fans and well-wishers were not happy due to the insensitive wordings of the article.
Many celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu came to support the actor. In the long supporting list, Sonam Kapoor was one of the first diva’s who reacted by appreciating her beauty. Meanwhile, Neha’s close friend Karan also quoted on Twitter to support the actor and her effort. To this Taapsee also added and called the actor to be super stylish.
Neha is known for her ravishing beauty and is known for her super hit performance in the shows like Singh Is King , Hindi Medium, Lust Stories and Tumhari Sulu. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the show Roadies.
Leave a Reply