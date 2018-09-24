Bollywood actor and model Neha Dhupia once again is back with her popular chat show NOFilterWithNeha. n the new season, there will be new masala, new drama and perhaps new interesting revelations. Neha posted a picture with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif on her official Instagram page on Monday. September 24, who is expected to be part of the show.

The diva, who is about to give to a beautiful child, is completely working on her new project, that is shooting for her chat show, NOFilterWithNeha. She also shared many pictures with Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram handle. The diva recently got hitched Bollywood actor Angad Bedi.

Ahead of the shooting for the show, the diva had posted a few solo pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “The walk before the talk … all set or #nofilternehaseason3 in @veromodaindia styled by @gumanistylistsmuah @venusferreira.”

In another post, she had also revealed that her long-time boyfriend and husband Angad Bedi is going to participate in the chat show. She, later on, posted innumerable pictures with Angad, in which both were seen posing for the show.

