When God knits a love story, it needs no other force. Something alike happened to the cutest lovebirds of Bollywood., Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. After a love journey that experienced many twist and turns, the couple got hitched at May 10, 2018. In a recent interview, Neha Dhupia reminisced the beautiful and cherishable love story of them and this untold story had some dreamy moments. Neha and Angad, who started from being best-friends are now expecting a baby together. Here's the sweetest love story.

Some strings come attached from heaven, you don’t have to join bind it together. A similar loves story is of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who found soulmates in their best friends. When its the right time, love automatically comes your way and so did these two. In a recent interview, Neha Dhupia revealed some cherishable memories of their love story, which she further called an unplanned journey. While interacting with media, would-be-mom Neha Dhupia opened up about her love journey with husband Angad Bedi. Among all other fact revealed by her, this took our heart away. The actor said that Angad saw her for the first time when she was 20 years old and as he shared with his wife, Angad told his friends that he is surely going to get Neha someday. How often does that happen? Only when destiny wants you to be together.

When the pretty aldy was sharing different phases of her beautiful journey, she also expressed how Angad stood by her side through the thick and thins of life. Neha told the media person that, when she moved to Mumbai, she met him at a mutual friend’s party. It was just them standing in balcony alone and that when she discovered the hidden side of him. She saw that beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man. Angad was living a bachelor’s life and he always went to Neha when he wanted to have home-cooked food.

They gradually became close friends and there was extra-efforts to impress each other. Neha Dhupia also said that Angad was the first call after a big heartbreak, which he talked her through later. And yes, now she realises there was a hidden motive.

Further she recalled everything and told an interesting incident. When Neha was shooting in Punjab, she told him about a role. Angad didn’t even care to ask about the details and flew down immediately as he just wanted to spend time with her. As the shoot got over, Angad surprisingly showed up at Neha’s parents house and asked for marrying her and Neha had no idea about all this. The biggest twist came when Angad came to know that Neha was already dating someone. She even made him meet her boyfriend and Angad was nice to him but no subtle about his love.

After 4 long years, at a party, Karan Johar took them aside and screamed at Neha for not acknowledging his love. That was the time the love birds finally decided to get hitched. And Angad asked her to pick an outfit before she changes her mind as they are getting married in two days from then.

Reminiscing all the roller-coaster ride of love and madness, Neha concluded saying that now she is so happy with him that when its time for him to come home, she waits and runs to the door as soon as he arrives.

What a dreamy love story. Ain’t it?

