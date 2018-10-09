Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia along with Soha Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry have extended their support to Tanushree Dutta. At the launch of #NoFilterNeha Season 3, Neha stated that questions like why Tanushree has woken up ten years later is not the point as she was speaking about it even then. In times like this, instead of turning a blind eye, it is important to listen to what is happening and wake up.

When quipped about the controversy during the media interaction, Neha stated that not just as an actor but as a woman when she heard and read about it, it made her angry and furious. Stating that sexual harassment should not happen, Neha added that it is very brave that women are coming out to speak about it.

Speaking about how people are questioning it, Neha said that there is no need to question it and we should believe them. Despite people putting themselves out there, there are still people who question what if or what not. Neha stated that #MeToo is a big movement and it has started. This will lead to a real clean-up, she says. She further added that she would love to support any woman who needs her help.

To this, Sophie said that there are people who are questioning Tanushree about her decision to speak ten years later. Stating that it is really sad that we are focusing on this, Sophie added that Tanushree is not saying all this to create controversy. Speaking about her, Sophie said that she disappeared for ten years. She isn’t in her prime that she will come back and become an A-lister. Since now this is a huge deal, she can talk about it. Ten years ago, the environment was not friendly. If one was glamorous, they would be the one to be blamed.

Taking the example of veteran actor Mamta Kulkarni, Sophie said the actor was at peak of her career yet she was alienated. In today’s time, things have changed and women are getting more support. Neha Dhupia then pitched in and stated that everybody has seen the footage, everybody has seen people breaking down her car. The fact that she has woken up ten years later is not the point as she was speaking about it even then. Those should be questioned are the people who are questioning it and the man. Instead of turning a blind eye, it is important to listen to what is happening and wake up.

To this, Soha Ali Khan added that it is great that women are opening up about it. Talking about how difficult it is to be a woman in India, she added that it takes a lot of courage to tell one’s story and women need to be encouraged for that.

