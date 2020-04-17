Neha Kakkar on making her acting debut in Bollywood: Singer Neha Kakkar has revealed that she has seen an actor in her since her childhood. However, she is a little apprehensive about making her acting debut in Bollywood. Here's why

Neha Kakkar on making her acting debut in Bollywood: Singer Neha Kakkar couldn’t make it to the grand finale of Indian Idol 2. Years down the line, she sat on the judging panel. With her hard work and determination, Neha Kakkar has emerged as a singing sensation in India. There is hardly a hit Punjabi song or a remake of an old classic in India that is not sung by her. Some of the chartbusters churned out by Neha Kakkar include Oh Saki Saki, Dilbar, Garmi, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani and the list is endless.

After winning hearts with her melodious voice, Neha Kakkar now wants to try her luck in Bollywood films but is a little apprehensive about it. In a recent interview with a news portal, Neha expressed her desire to make her acting debut in Bollywood and said that she has got a lot of offers but she has also seen a lot of singer turned actors fail. Almost all the singers who have made their acting debut failed. She doesn’t wish to go down that path.

The singer then shared that she has seen in an actor in her since childhood. Whenever she used to watch dance on TV, she would also start dancing and following the steps. She feels like she is meant for the screen but is a little skeptical about doing movies. This is also the reason that she has not done anything.

Also Read: Hina Khan flaunts her edgy dance moves as she performs on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool, watch here

Also Read: After winning Nach Baliye 9, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Recently, Neha Kakkar also made a shocking revelation to a news portal that singers don’t get paid in Bollywood. She revealed that they don’t make money out of singing in Bollywood. When a song becomes hit, whatever they earn is through shows.

Also Read: Swaragini actor Namish Taneja reveals his costar Tejasswi Prakash is his 3 AM friend

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App