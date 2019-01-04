Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has shared several Instagram stories where she has mentioned that she is suffering from depression after the break up with Himansh Kohli. In the post, she has mentioned that she is thankful to all those who have loved her work and pleaded the judgemental people to stay away from her.

After sharing emotional posts regarding her break up with Himansh Kohli on the social media, now the popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has admitted that she is suffering from depression. Sharing an Instagram story, Neha Kakkar wrote that she is in depression. She has thanked all the negative people in the world that they are successful in giving the worst days of her life.

Neha ends her post by congratulating all of them. In a long Instagram story, she has also asked people to not to be judgemental when she is going through hard times. Also, she is thankful to all those who love her work.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Neha Kakkar said that she has always told people that she is living her dream. She had never imagined that it would become a reality one day because of the fans’ likeness, she had become a female singer which she never even thought of.

Neha Kakkar is known for her popular songs in Bollywood, such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance and Kala Chashma among others. She has also judged one of the seasons of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Neha Kakkar’s last song Aankh Mare remix from Simmba topped the music charts.

