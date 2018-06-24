Neha Kakkar apologises to rumoured beau Himansh Kohli for letting her fans troll him. Ever since their song Oh Humsafar received a great response from the audience, their love story is making a buzz. The two were at the dance of &Tv when she confessed the entire incident.

Did Neha Kakkar just confess that she loved Himansh Kohli? Well, their equation has been doing the rounds ever since they started shooting for Oh Humsafar. The cute photos on Instagram definitely tell us about their love story however, the two have never accepted that they are dating each other. Just like a typical Bollywood movie where the lovebirds are enemy first and then becomes a friend, Himansh and Neha became lovebirds soon after fighting. Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli were invited as guests on the sets of High Fever. Dance Ka Naya Tevar where the singer narrated the entire incident.

Himansh is very caring and sweet person to her and that she is used to such kind of concern. She recalled the incident when Kohli had spoken in a rude way to her. His rudeness made her post the incident on Instagram for which the Sunny Sunny actor got trolled. She concluded by apologising for doing the same.

Kakkar confessed the incident on High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar that is telecasted on &TV. Show judges Ahmed Khan and Esha Gupta also made fun of the alleged couple by asking the actor about Kakkar’s qualities. Kohli gave a cute peck on her cheek and said, “mujhe Neha Kakkar hi pasand hain.” Neha concluded the discussion by saying that they are buddies and they really love and care for each other. She was glad that her equation with Himansh Kohli was liked by the audience.

Take a look at the cute videos Neha Kakkar has shared on her official Instagram account to let her fans know about the strong bond they share.

