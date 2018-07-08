Dilbar singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging season 10 of singing reality show Indian Idol, got emotional on the sets after she saw the son of Mr Jagdish Chugh, who played an instrumental role in her life. Opening up about the same, Neha said that Mr Chugh always appreciated her dedication towards singing and recalled how his family had helped her a lot.

With blockbuster songs like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Chhote Chhote Peg to her latest song Dilbar, Neha Kakkar has emerged as one of the leading singers of our country. Once eliminated from the second season of singing reality show Indian Idol, the diva is back on the same show as the judge of the current season, which is a success story in itself. However, her path to success and fame has not been as easy as it might seem.

According to the latest reports, the renowned singer got teary-eyed during the Delhi auditions of the show when one of the contestants introduced himself as the son of Jagdish Chugh. The moment took her down the memory lane when the diva used to sing devotional song with Mr Chugh’s band.

Recalling the yester-years, Neha Kakkar was quoted as saying that she was overwhelmed with emotions when she saw Mr Chugh’s son in front of her. As soon as she realised who he was, Neha just couldn’t hold back her tears as she was flooded with a wave of memories from her yesteryears.

Speaking about how Mr Chugh has played a significant role in her life, Neha revealed that his family had helped her a lot. He always appreciated her dedication towards singing and remembered how she would arrive as easy as 5 am and earn a total amount of Rs 500 along with her sister. She added that it was a very touching moment for her and she could see that everyone had tears in their eyes at that moment.

Indian Idol 10 premiered on Sony Television on Saturday, July 7 with a round of auditions in Kolkata. This year, the singing reality show will be judged by the very talented Neha Kakkar along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

