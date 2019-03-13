Singer Neha Kakkar recently revealed in a small interview that she regrets disclosing her personal life in public. Neha was in a relationship with Himansh Kohli since 2014 and recently some months back, they both broke up. Post to which Neha confirmed about her breakup via multiple posts and recently revealed about her regret of taking personal life on social media.

Neha Kakkar is among the popular singers of the industry. Some days back, Neha uploaded various posts confirming about her breakup with her boyfriend Himansh Kohli. In her recent interaction with a media portal, the singer revealed that she regrets discussing her personal life in public. Post the break-up, the singer’s fans and many other users accused Himansh of cheating Neha. Answering to all these allegations, Neha took to her social media and called all these allegations as fake. She said that Himansh was just perfect in terms of loyalty and urged people not to blame for things he hasn’t done. In the Interview, she said that she is among the emotional people and regrets upon the fact of disclosing some personal details of her life in public. Both of them started dating in 2014 and broke up in 2018.

Talking about their professional world, Neha Kakkar is best known for her popular tracks like Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi, Bhangda Ta Sajda from Veere Di wedding, Naina from Dangal and many more. The diva launched her first album Neha The Rock Star in 2008 and from that time, she has given major hit tracks to the industry. Talking about Himansh Kohli, he did his Bollywood debut in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan and post to that appeared in Sweetie Weds NRI. Together, Neha and Himansh co-starred in a track Oh Humsafar which was produced by Neha Kakkar’s real brother Tony Kakkar.

I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He’s TheBest! So plz Stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can’t spoil anybody’s reputation without even knowing the facts!🙏🏼 — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) February 26, 2019

