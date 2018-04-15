It is not very easy to convince her. She was saying that she will need a really good script, with which she could connect, she will definitely try. At the moment, I am not sure if she is 100 percent interested in acting. She is so occupied with events and songs. Let’s be hopeful that she gets convinced, and starts taking it in a positive, said Himansh Kohli.

Since the Sunny Sunny song from Yaariyan of 2013, there were rumours of something cooking up between Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli. Putting all the rumours to rest, actor Himansh was quoted saying, “She is a very, very dear friend to me.” He further added, “We have been working together for quite a long time now. Our first association was with the song Sunny Sunny, maybe some people started talking about us since then.”When asked about dating rumours, he said, “ It is very good to hear from people such good comments about us and about our chemistry.”

The singer posted a picture on her Instagram account with a caption “nehakakkar#OhHumsafar is a Song Full of Romance, Created by our very own @tonykakkar . Sung by Me & #TonyKakkar Feat. @kohlihimansh ♥. . You guys wanna know the Release Date?? #NehaKakkar #HimanshKohli.” Talking about the response they received, the actor was quoted saying, “I was telling Neha that after getting such a good response – with the song not even out yet – why not act together in films. I was convincing her in that part. I also told Tony to convince her to do films. They should step into films, as this is the right time.”

He added, “Let the song roll out, and once it is a hit, I can definitely convince her to be in films. She is a big name in the music industry. And now it is time to make it big in films as well,” a hopeful Himansh says. “It is not very easy to convince her. She was saying that she will need a really good script, with which she could connect, she will definitely try. At the moment, I am not sure if she is 100 percent interested in acting. She is so occupied with events and songs. Let’s be hopeful that she gets convinced, and starts taking it in a positive.”

