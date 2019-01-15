One of the most popular and everyone's favourite singer Neha Kakkar is also the most stylish and cutest singers in the industry. The diva keeps on hogging headlines for one reason or the other and leaves fans awestruck with her ever-so-stylish avatars. Recently, she took the internet by a storm with her super successful song Nikle Current which was also voiced by famous Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. Both the singers starred in the song themselves and created a buzz on the internet gaining million of likes.

Well, the gorgeous lady not just woos fans with her melodies and super-energetic dance moves, she also knows how to slay it with her hotness. With a glamorous sense of fashion, Neha Kakkar sways fans every time. The stunning Instagram profile of her is an example that she is an all-time charmer! This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking astonishing as ever. The dimple queen has been captured candidly while performing on-stage and damn! She looks drop-dead gorgeous. Donning a shiny golden gown, Neha Kakkar is looking as sexy as always. Take a look yourself!

Be it her cutest tik tok videos or her sexy dance moves, Neha Kakkar proves that this diva can do a lot more than singing let alone. Although, she has a crazy fan base which loves her sweet voice the dazzling smile does different magic. These photos are proof!

