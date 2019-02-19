Bollywood's popular singer Neha Kakkar who has given many super-hit songs to the industry is hogging headlines for her hot Instagram photo. Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly a talented lady and she has left everyone spellbound with her superb style statement too. This time too, she is topping headlines for her latest astonishing still in which she can be seen donning a blue bodycon dress.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar is topping the headlines yet again for her stunning photos. The diva is a complete performer as she can dance, sing, act and entertain people. Overlapped with multiple talents, Neha Kakkar never fails to impress her fans. Gradually becoming a social media star, the gorgeous lady has made everyone a fan of her. Be it her groovy tracks or superb dance performances, Neha Kakkar wins hearts all over!

Continuing to sway fans, Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. The stunning singer is breaking the internet with her sizzling blue bodycon gown. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen striking the sexiest pose for the camera and smiling in the most charming way. Neha Kakkar has captioned the photo with a funny line which goes like Yes I do look Thin sometimes! Take a look at the breathtaking photo here!

Well, this is not the first time the diva has swept fans off their feet with her stunning photo. She bags a massive following of more than 19.6 million people on Instagram. Neha Kakkar has given the industry many chartbuster hits including Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Do Peg Maar, Phone Mein Teri Photo, Mile Ho Tum, Naina, Badri Ki Dulhania, Cheez Badi, Main Tera Boyfriend, Trippy Trippy, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and also Aankh Maarey!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More