Neha Kakkar and Sonu Nigam are two of the most prominent and famous singers of the music industry who receive immense love from the fans. Enjoying a massive fan following, they witness this craziness very often. But not every time, two of the favourites come together in a single frame. Neha Kakkar who is basking appreciation for her singing in Aankh Maare’s remake song took this photo to her official Instagram account with a quirky caption. The diva wrote that this photo has two of her favourite singers and asked fans for their opinion.

In the photo, the two incredible singers are giving a funny and quirky pose. They appear to be fighting for the mike or maybe singing together. While Neha Kakkar has donned an off-shoulder dress with a neck piece, Sonu Nigam can be seen suited! Undoubtedly, both of them look superb. Apparently, both of them are going to come together for a concert Klose To My Heart in Canada and US and will be painting the town red with their melodious voices. For now, take a look at the cute photo!

Well, who is not a fan of these two? Neha Kakkar has become a big name in the industry and has a crazy fan following. But, the diva is also adored for her gorgeous styling and her astonishing Instagram photos. Studded with glam all over, Neha Kakkar’s Instagram profile is a worth a watch! Here are some of the best stills, take a look:

