Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh sang songs for each other during their wedding reception. For the reception, Neha donned a beautiful white lehenga which had glitters and Rohanpreet dressed up in a blue suit and white shirt.

Bollywood singer and reality-show judge Neha Kakkar recently got married with the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh. The couple’s reception ceremony was held in Punjab on October 26, 2020. Rohanpreet and Neha were adorable together as the couple danced and sung songs, dedicating to each other.

Neha and Rohanpreet looked into the eyes of each other in the most romantic manner while singing a song. Neha started singing a song and was later joined by her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. The video of the couple singing together has gone viral over social media. In the video, Neha and Rohanpeet can be seen surrounded by a large group of people.

For the reception, Neha donned a beautiful white lehenga which had glitters and Rohanpreet dressed up in a blue suit and white shirt. With the sparkling white lehenga, Neha wore greenstone and diamond jewellery, vermillion on her forehead and traditional red chooda in her hands. She was a pretty bride with just the perfect look as she wore her dupatta on her head and held the other end with one hand.

Not just Neha, but Rohanpreet looked every bit of a handsome groom. The couple seemed as if they were truly “made for each other.” Rohanpreet’s white turban perfectly complemented his blue suit.

One other video was being shared a lot on social media where Neha Kakkar was dancing to a guest’s song. Neha and Rohanpreet had Gurudwara wedding, after which, the varmala ceremony was held.

