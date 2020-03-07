Neha Kakkar: Ace singer Neha Kakkar is the perfect example of a self-made person. Today she shared the proudest moment of her life, where Kakkar shared 2 homes, one which was rented and another a newly bought bungalow.

Neha Kakkar: A person is the real master of his life, as ace singer Neha Kakkar proved it right. Recently she shared the proudest moment of her life, where she showcased her rags to riches journey. In her recent post, she was seen standing near an old home, where once she lived. On the other hand, she stood outside her self own bungalow with a Mercedes.

Neha captioned the photo and wrote: Our Kakkar family use to stay in 1 room, where her mother placed a table which they used as a kitchen. She even quoted, the small room they live in was a rented one, and now whenever she looks back from where she started she gets emotional.

By sharing her new bungalow picture, she wrote, this is the new bungalow that she owns in Rishikesh. In her post, Neha thanked her whole Kakkar family, fans and the god she believes in. On the professional front, Neha is riding high in her career as back to back hit albums has been given by her. Currently, she is hosting Indian Idol season 11 show. Her recent song Goa Beach and Daily daily with Tony Kakkar is breaking the Internet.

Check out the post:

