Neha Kakkar slaps Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly: Currently, a video of ace singer Neha Kakkar is making the news where she was seen hitting Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly. However, the news holds no truth as it was all done in a fun way, as immediately all were seen laughing their hearts out. Watch video

Neha Kakkar: We are all aware of ace singer Neha Kakkar’s notorious yet adorable activities. Recently she posted a video where she was seen slapping a guy, which made news in no time. However, here’s all the truth related to it. In the video, Neha with brother Tony Kakkar, Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Mahira Sharma and Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly was seen grooving on Kakkar’s hit number, Goa Beach. As the lyrics go ‘Tujh Ko Lagaungi Me Khinchke’ amid, Neha smacked Riyaz but not with serious intention but in fun. Immediately they all laughed with their hearts out. Needless to say, it Neha’s one of the goofiest yet adorable video.

Indeed, Kakkar’s latest track, Goa Beach is another hit by fetching more than 80 million views. While, on the other hand, Tony was seen making Tik Tok videos with Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill. Within no time, their fans rooting for them to be together and created #TonyNaaz on Twitter. Hmmm.. that’s called public love!

On the professional front, Neha is riding high in her career as her each song is a hit number and has brought massive love and popularity to her. Recently she judged a reality singing show, Indian Idol-season 11. While Talking about her recent song release then these are the songs Superstar, Goa Beach, Daily daily, and Mere Angane Me. Indeed she is climbing on the success ladder as her recent Instagram post is proof, where she shared 2 photographs related to her before and after success. Indeed her journey is inspirational to many.

Also Read: Watch Shehnaaz Gill, Tony Kakkar’s goofiest video on Goa Beach track; fans say #TonyNaaz

Check the post:

Also Read: Mansi Sharma, Yuvraj Hans expecting their first child, shares baby shower photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App