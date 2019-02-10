Popular singer Neha Kakkar is an all-time stunner. The diva keeps on creating a buzz with something or the other. But this time she is on the headlines for some other reason. The singer recently opened up about her last relationship which landed up her into depression. Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar has been in a relationship for quite a while and then they called it quit.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has given numerous hits to Bollywood and is continuing to win hearts with her melodious voice. The diva is not just a fabulous singer but also dances really well. A recent video of her dancing with Melvin Louis on her song Aankh Maarey went viral on the internet. Neha Kakkar has also featured in many video songs and recently she even played the role of a school girl for her brother’s song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Well, the diva keeps on hogging headlines for one thing or the other. Recently, she has been on news for her break up with Himansh Kohli. After the duo separated ways, Neha Kakkar deleted the photos of them from her official Instagram account. Neha even said that she is suffering from a phase of depression but finally, the brave girl has come on record to talk about it.

While interacting with a newspaper, Neha Kakkar went on record to say that she is glad her relationship with Himansh Kohli ended. The singer told media that when she was in the relationship, she was not able to give time to her family or friends. She used to spend all the time and energy on a person who did not deserve it. Further, she said that in spite of giving him so much of her time, he always kept on complaining of not being together. Later, Neha Kakkar even called the relationship a bad one and concluded saying that she is happy and thankful that she moved on and is now at a very happy space. She said that she has realized now that her family is more important than anyone in her life.

