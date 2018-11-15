Neha Kakkar photos: The Nightingale is back on Instagram with her pleasing smile to entertain her fans with desi saree look. The pink and black combination of her saree compliments her in every angle and her beautiful figure adds like icing on the cake.

After the very famous Lyrical video: Nikle Current Song with Jassi Gill and beating the floor with 70k likes, the singing nightingale Neha Kakkar has banged Instagram with her desi traditional look pictures. The diva is not only known for her singing but also keeps herself well updated on social media with more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 15 million on facebook by entertaining her fans with TikTok videos and her dazzling pictures. She is often called as an all-rounder in mastering all the genres of music. Apart from singing, she is also been seen dancing and acting on the shows of Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

With her charming smile and Dimples, she is up with a traditional look on Instagram giving her fans traditional outfit goals. She is wearing a pink saree with black frill which perfectly compliments her skin tone and her dazzling smile. Her, off-shoulder blouse adds more beauty to her desi smile and looks. Her subtle makeup and hairstyle by Ritika Vats act as an icing on the cake.

These pictures are originally clicked by Prabhat Rajput on the sets of Indian Idol season 10. Neha Kakkar is currently one of the judges of the same show along with Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali (replacement of Anu Malik). Throwing some light on her career, from being a competitor in Indian Idol season 2 (2006) to becoming a judge in the same reality show season 10, her commendable struggle is noteworthy.

