The singer and reality show judge Neha Kakkar who is adored for her dimples along with her melodious voice will reportedly be seen in her brother Tony Kakkar’s new music video titled Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. To our surprise, Kakkar will not be seen crooning in the video rather will portray a school girl. The song is set up with the school in the backdrop. The song is voiced and lyricised by Tony himself.
A few internet celebrities will also be seen along with Tony in the video which includes Priyank Sharma, Ashika Bhatia, Melvin Louis and even TV star Ankita Sharma who will play the protagonist opposite Tony. However, it is Neha’s special appearance as a school girl which has stirred the storm in her fans. Kakkar, who built her career from the platforms of Indian Idol season 2 took over the show with her talent and even judged the tenth season of the same show. Neha launched her first album titled Neha- The Rock Star in 2008.
Her other work includes the songs Sunny Sunny from movie Yaariyan, Manali Trance from movie The Shaukeens, Aao Raja in collaboration with singer Honey Singh from movie Gabbar is Back, Dhating Naach from movie Phata Poster Nikala Hero, London Thumakda from movie Queen, Dilbar from movie Satyameva Jayate, Hanju with singer Meiyang Chang, and Patt Lainge with singer Gippy Grewal.
