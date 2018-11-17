Singing sensation Neha Kakkar song Mile Jo Tum has crossed 585 million views and it is officially the most viewed song on the video sharing platform YouTube. In her latest Instagram picture, Neha Kakkar has revealed that her latest song Dil Chahiye with her brother Tony Kakkar will be out tomorrow. Neha Kakkar has a huge social media following on Instagram of 14.8 million and is famous for her melodious voice.

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar needs no introduction from being eliminated from Indian Idol season 2 to judging it she has come a long way. All her latest tracks have been blockbuster hits, one of her songs Mile Jo Tum has crossed 585 million views and it is officially the most viewed song on the video sharing platform YouTube. In her latest Instagram picture, Neha Kakkar has revealed that her latest song Dil Chahiye with her brother Tony Kakkar will be out tomorrow.

In the picture she is donning a beautiful sleeveless red crop top with blue jeans, she has complemented her look with pretty kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. Her picture has already garnered 317k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty. Neha Kakkar has a huge social media following on Instagram of 14.8 million and is famous for her melodious voice. Check out her latest Instagram post here:

It is reportedly said that Neha Kakkar is dating Himanshu Kohli though they haven’t confirmed their relationship publicly, it’s quite evident that she is head-over-heels in love with him. From public appearances to dancing on Indian Idol. Neha and Himanshu seem like the next new ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood.

