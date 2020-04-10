Ace singer Neha Kakkar passed a shocking statement on Bollywood's underpaying. Talking to IANS, Kakkar said, she hardly gets any payment as they believe she will earn from stage shows, hosting and live concerts.

Neha Kakkar: One of the finest singers of the Bollywood industry who has belted out many hit songs like Second Hand Jawani, London ThumakdaSunny Sunny, Kar Gayi ChullAankh Maarey, Dilbar has made a shocking revelation, that Bollywood hardly pays her for her songs!

Reports said, in conversation to IANS, Neha said, Kakkar’s never got any payment for their work in Bollywood, as people feel that if the song gets hit, we can earn it from the stage shows. She further added, usually she gets good moolah from the live concerts, stage shows, hosting, etc but this theory doesn’t apply to Bollywood. They make them sing a song but doesn’t quote money for it.

Earlier, also such claims have had been made by the artist where they accuse the production house of underpaying. Talking about Neha, her popularity is increasing day by day, songs which are sung by her become a super-duper hit. Howbeit, people also know that she started her career from scratch and now she is counted among the top singers in the industry. Indeed, her rag to riches story is quite inspirational.

Meanwhile, the diva also garnered attention for her love life, as in the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11, she tied the knot with singer cum host Aditya Narayan. Soon, the makers of the show called it a fake, a publicity stunt to add more entertainment to the show. On the professional front, each passing year is adding stars to her successes, as her released the song in the year 2020– Lamborghini, Garmi, Ooh La La has easily crossed 10 million views.

