'May I come in Madam' fame Neha Pendse has set the hearts racing after her epic transformation. From setting the temperatures soaring with her hot and sizzling photos on Instagram to her sexy pole dancing skills, Neha has proved that nothing is impossible. After getting a knack of doing comedy on-screen, the actor will be soon seen in a police comedy show starring Johny Lever and Kiku Sharda. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Neha Pendse.

After featuring in Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films, Actor Neha Pendse rose to fame with her highly popular show ‘May I come in Madam?’ From her comic timing, effortless acting and the diva avatar, it did not take long for Neha to reach newer heights of stardom and success. Talking about doing comedy on Indian television, Neha told a leading daily, “I am not a natural at comedy. I put in a lot of hard work in making it look effortless on screen. When I got the opportunity, I wasn’t sure about what was expected of me. But I worked hard and achieved it.”

She further added, “I enjoy exploring new avenues and this was a new genre that just clicked. I look up to a lot of comedians, and while working with some, I realised that they are truly blessed and talented. For me, it is purely my hard work and perseverance.” One look at the diva’s Instagram account and one would be able to gauge the diva’s new found passion for pole dancing, that has set many hearts racing. To one’s surprise, Neha, who had been reportedly asked by the makers of ‘May I come in Madam?’ to lose weight, has also stunned her fans with her epic transformation.

On the work front, the diva will now be seen in a police comedy TV show starring Johny Lever and Kiku Sharda. If the latest reports are to be believed, Neha will also be reportedly hosting Kapil Sharma’s new show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Neha Pendse.

What next now ? A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on Aug 12, 2016 at 11:31pm PDT

Just A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on Jun 2, 2016 at 6:42am PDT

Gud morning insta family 😄😄 A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on May 12, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

Bring it onn!! A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on May 13, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

A woman must do what he can't A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on May 11, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

