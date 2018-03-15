After featuring in Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films, Actor Neha Pendse rose to fame with her highly popular show ‘May I come in Madam?’ From her comic timing, effortless acting and the diva avatar, it did not take long for Neha to reach newer heights of stardom and success. Talking about doing comedy on Indian television, Neha told a leading daily, “I am not a natural at comedy. I put in a lot of hard work in making it look effortless on screen. When I got the opportunity, I wasn’t sure about what was expected of me. But I worked hard and achieved it.”

She further added, “I enjoy exploring new avenues and this was a new genre that just clicked. I look up to a lot of comedians, and while working with some, I realised that they are truly blessed and talented. For me, it is purely my hard work and perseverance.” One look at the diva’s Instagram account and one would be able to gauge the diva’s new found passion for pole dancing, that has set many hearts racing. To one’s surprise, Neha, who had been reportedly asked by the makers of ‘May I come in Madam?’ to lose weight, has also stunned her fans with her epic transformation.

Also Read: Bruna Abdullah photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bruna Abdullah

On the work front, the diva will now be seen in a police comedy TV show starring Johny Lever and Kiku Sharda. If the latest reports are to be believed, Neha will also be reportedly hosting Kapil Sharma’s new show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Neha Pendse.

Neha Pendse strikes a classy pose after her sexy transformation.
Neha Pendse looks too hot to handle in her orange sweater dress.
Neha Pendse looks ever-so-gorgeous in her semi-formal attire.
Neha Pendse mesmerises her fans with her super hot avatar.
Neha Pendse looks breathtaking in a black and maroon dress.
Oh-so-classy Neha Pendse styles the vintage look effortlessly.
Who’s there? Neha Pendse makes a style statement in her candid pose.
Don’t we wish Neha Pendse to make her big Bollywood entry super soon?
Neha Pendse strikes a super hot pose in a bathtub.
Hot and sexy Neha Pendse leaves her fans breathless as she poses in a bikini.
Neha Pendse looks ever-so-gorgeous in her suit.
Look at that gorgeous smile? Can’t stop admiring Neha Pendse. Can you?
Neha Pendse looks ever-so-stunning in her indian avatar.
Neha Pendse sets the temperatures soaring in her hot and sexy gown.
Sun Kissed Neha Pendse shows off her sexy curves in a bright and colourful dress.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Palak Tiwari

Was missing some colour on my feed 😋

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Just a happy jumpy me #happy #bounce #glow

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Serious missing 😘🤗 Throwback vibes #travel #vacay #wannagoback

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Wanna hang around ? #poleislife #strongyetsoft #passion #epic

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Happiness is when ur girl @masoomshaikh53 manages to capture the ryt moment …

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

What next now ?

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Just

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Gud morning insta family 😄😄

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Bring it onn!!

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

A woman must do what he can't

A post shared by NEIIYAA PENDSAY (@nehhapendse) on

Also Read: Mira Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Kapoor

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App